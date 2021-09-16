Advertisement

One, two, three: coaching changes for West Virginia Wesleyan

Two remove “interim” from title, another added to program
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Wesleyan announced a series of coaching changes for Bobcat programs this week.

Dwayne Martin, head football coach, and Derek Sloan, head men’s basketball coach, each had the “interim” tag removed from their titles, making them both the permanent head coaches of their respective programs.

WVWC men’s and women’s tennis added Kyle Hoffman as head coach Monday. Hoffman is an alumnus of the Bobcat tennis program.

