Patricia May Yates Reed, 87, of Fairmont, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Fairmont on December 2, 1933, a daughter of the late Clacy Clevenger and Aretta Robinson Clevenger Crim. Twice married, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Yates in 1974, and also her second husband, Willard Reed in 2010. Surviving are three sons, Lawrence Edward Yates and his wife Tora Jean of Sycamore Road, Stanley Melvin Yates of Sycamore Road and Michael Lee Yates of Fairmont; three granddaughters, Heather Jean Mick, Ashley Yates and Patricia Dawn Shingleton; two great grandchildren, Seth Dean and Kailee Mick; two sisters, Betty Holbert of Uniontown, PA and Carol Birdsell of Fairmont; and her stepmother, Cellesteen Clevenger of Fairmont. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Clevenger. Mrs. Reed was a home health care giver and Methodist by faith. She was a former member of the Rebekah’s and the Sycamore CEO’s Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm. Interment will be in the Boring Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

