Peoples Bank Player of the Week: Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Ean Hamric posted some numbers last week against Wirt County and they could not be ignored.

The senior quarterback went 20-30 for 333 yards and four touchdowns, plus rushed for 76 yards off 11 carries.

This type of performance is one head coach Thomas Cogar and Co. have come to expect, and Hamric leads by example each week to encourage the rest of the team.

