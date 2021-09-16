State republican leaders speak out against democrat proposals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A couple of Republican leaders representing the state of West Virginia spoke out against the new tax and spending and voting laws that have been recently proposed in D.C. by Democrat leaders.

Congressman David McKinley (R-WV) voted against the $3.5 trillion deal that has been a lynchpin of the Biden presidency. He spoke out strongly against the massive proposed spending calling it “reckless” and “irresponsible”. McKinley even went as far as saying “It will put America at a competitive disadvantage to China.”

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner also came out against a newly revised voting act the democrats released that would reform many strict voting laws both at a state and federal level. He penned a letter to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin urging him to oppose the “Freedom to Vote” act. The proposed act is planned to the act would establish national rules for running elections as well as limit partisanship in the drawing of congressional districts among other things. However Warner feels that ““It is nothing more than an attempt to circumvent the authority placed on state legislatures by the U.S. Constitution.”

Further developments on both acts are expected in the coming weeks. Stick with 5 news for the latest updates.

