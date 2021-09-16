United Way Wednesday, September 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties said it may have postponed events, but it still had plans.

Brad Riffie, of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge counties, said that due to the current health climate and Covid-19, the organization had to postpone a few events. But, he said, they did plan to have a virtual campaign kickoff soon, and their fundraising season would start in October.

Because of what the organization did, Riffie explained that they would need help from the community.

“100 percent of the money that we raise at United Way stays right here in our local communities. The money we raise in Doddridge stays in Doddridge, and the money we raise in Harrison stays in Harrison,” he further explained. “And every penny is reinvested in human resource services that basically assist thousands of our families, friends, and neighbors.”

He said that those who wanted to help could become volunteers at the organization. Those who wanted to learn more would have needed to call 304-624-6337 - the main office line - or call the 211 hotline for the nearest available location.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.