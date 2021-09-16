WVU and Marshall men’s soccer preparing to square off for third consecutive season

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will travel to Huntington Friday for the Mountain State Derby, facing the reigning national champions.

The Mountaineers are ranked fourth in the nation, while the Thundering Herd trail in sixth.

Both teams know the challenge this match-up will present, and are ready to take it on.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.