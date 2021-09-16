Advertisement

WVU and Marshall men’s soccer preparing to square off for third consecutive season

The “friends of coal” head to the pitch at 7 p.m. Friday
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU will travel to Huntington Friday for the Mountain State Derby, facing the reigning national champions.

The Mountaineers are ranked fourth in the nation, while the Thundering Herd trail in sixth.

Both teams know the challenge this match-up will present, and are ready to take it on.

