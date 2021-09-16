WVU men’s and women’s conference basketball schedules announced

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference released the 2021-2022 schedules for men’s and women’s basketball Wednesday.

The Mountaineers get rolling in the conference on Jan. 1 when the men visit the Texas Longhorns in Austin.

The women tip off in the Big 12 on Jan. 2 at Iowa State.

Both programs close the season at home on March 5, with the men facing TCU and the women welcoming ISU to Morgantown.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships in Kansas City, Mo., will run from March 9-13.

