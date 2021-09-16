Advertisement

WVU volleyball looking to continue unbeaten streak

Mountaineers sit at 8-0 heading into final three matches prior to conference play
By Julia Westerman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU volleyball is 8-0... and they hope to be 11-0 when they get to conference play at the end of next week.

The Mountaineers welcome Georgetown, UMBC and Penn State to town Thursday and Friday for the Mountaineer Invitational, a string of matches that will pose a challenge for the team.

Head coach Reed Sunahara is happy with the team he has and how far they’ve gotten already this season, and he hopes they keep up the momentum heading into this tournament.

