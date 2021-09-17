Advertisement

2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions

A social worker saw knives, scissors, a propane torch, a drug pipe, animal feces, and overflowing garbage in the home, according to a criminal complaint.
WV Courts
WV Courts(WV Courts)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and woman have been arrested after two children were reportedly found alone in “deplorable” conditions.

Howard Michael Lynch and Jennifer Ann Lynch both face charges of child abuse, according to arrest records.

A social worker who went to a Wallace home to talk about the children missing school reported finding a nine-year-old and 10-year-old sleeping in the home by themselves, according to a criminal complaint.

The social worker saw knives, scissors, a propane torch, a drug pipe, animal feces, and overflowing garbage in the home, according to the complaint.

The charges against both suspects are felonies.

