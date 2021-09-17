2 flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash
It happened Friday afternoon on Galloway Rd. in Barbour County.
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were flown to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash.
It happened Friday afternoon on Galloway Rd. in Barbour County.
Emergency officials tell 5 News a vehicle ran into a light pole.
The two people inside were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.