2 flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash

It happened Friday afternoon on Galloway Rd. in Barbour County.
FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were flown to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency officials tell 5 News a vehicle ran into a light pole.

The two people inside were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

