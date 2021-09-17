2 flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say two people were flown to a hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

It happened Friday afternoon on Galloway Rd. in Barbour County.

Emergency officials tell 5 News a vehicle ran into a light pole.

The two people inside were airlifted to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

