Attorney General Morrisey urges President Biden to reverse course on vaccine mandates

Joins 24 other states in a letter to the President
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 24-state letter Thursday in urging President Biden to reconsider his most recent sweeping vaccine mandates. If imposed, the letter’s authors vow to challenge in court.

In the letter, the attorney generals wrote that they will use every legal option to uphold the rule of law and hold President Biden accountable should his administration refuse to alter its course. Although according to several experts interviewed by The Associated Press, Biden appears to be on firm legal ground to issue the directive in the name of protecting employee safety. And on the idea that many republican leaders have threatened legal action; the President says they can “have at it.”

5 news caught up with Morrisey this to discuss this complicated legal process and what he sees wrong with the mandate.

