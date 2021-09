SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-vehicle accident entrapped a woman and left her injured Friday morning.

According to the Harrison County CAD log, the call came in at 7:53.

The Bridgeport FD, Harrison Co EMS, Lumberport FD, Radio Channels, Shinnston FD, and Shinnston PD responded to the scene.

