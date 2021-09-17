Advertisement

Gary Joshua Myers

Gary Joshua Myers
Gary Joshua Myers(Gary Joshua Myers)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gary Joshua Myers age 37 of Coyote Hollow Rd . Grafton passed away at Mon General Hospital September 17, 2021. Gary was born July 2, 1984 in Fairmont, WV the son pf Gary A. and Donnas S. Myers.   He is survived by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary is preceded in death by one brother Justin Allen Myers, maternal grandparents Ralph Elkins Robinson and Betty Lou Moore Robinson, paternal grandparents Leonard  F. Myers and Shirley L. Haddix Myers. He worked at Meadowbrook Mall in the housekeeping department. Formerly  worked at the Grafton Dominos and Pizza Hut in Grafton.  Gary was a collector and computer enthusiast. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, Monday, September 20, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 pm. Funeral Service will be conducted at  the funeral home at 5:pm with Evangelist Robert Jennings officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Current Cemetery . Online Condolences: www.donald gfordfuneralhome.com. The Donald G. Ford is honored to server the Myers family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Do It For Babydog Round 2
Do It For Babydog prize winners announced
High school football file photo
Area high school football games canceled, postponed due to COVID
Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
How Fairmont city councilmembers plan to handle viral video of mayor berating man over parking...
How Fairmont city councilmembers plan to handle viral video of mayor berating man over parking dispute

Latest News

Patricia May Yates Reed
Patricia May Yates Reed
John Robert Toothman
John Robert Toothman
Raymond Douglas Johnson
Raymond Douglas Johnson
Dennis Melvin Workman
Dennis Melvin Workman