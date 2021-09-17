Gary Joshua Myers age 37 of Coyote Hollow Rd . Grafton passed away at Mon General Hospital September 17, 2021. Gary was born July 2, 1984 in Fairmont, WV the son pf Gary A. and Donnas S. Myers. He is survived by his parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Gary is preceded in death by one brother Justin Allen Myers, maternal grandparents Ralph Elkins Robinson and Betty Lou Moore Robinson, paternal grandparents Leonard F. Myers and Shirley L. Haddix Myers. He worked at Meadowbrook Mall in the housekeeping department. Formerly worked at the Grafton Dominos and Pizza Hut in Grafton. Gary was a collector and computer enthusiast. The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home, Monday, September 20, 2021 from 12:00-5:00 pm. Funeral Service will be conducted at the funeral home at 5:pm with Evangelist Robert Jennings officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Current Cemetery . Online Condolences: www.donald gfordfuneralhome.com. The Donald G. Ford is honored to server the Myers family.

