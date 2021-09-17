Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw a few afternoon showers and storms, along with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Today will be similar, with any morning fog burning away by the afternoon. Then due to daytime heating and warm temperatures, a few pop-up showers and storms could take place in the afternoon, mostly in the mountains but with a few lowland areas also seeing a downpour or two. Barring that, most of NCWV will be dry, with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the low-80s this afternoon. Tonight, those temperatures dip down into the warm low-60s. Skies will be mostly clear, with patchy fog in the area, especially in areas that saw rain. Overall, barring some rain, today won’t be too bad. Tomorrow morning and afternoon, a few more showers and storms push into NCWV, ahead of a weak front. We don’t expect much rain, but you still may need an umbrella for the morning and afternoon commute. Barring any rain, skies will be partly cloudy, with highs in the low-80s once again. Then on Sunday afternoon, skies will stay partly sunny, with no real chance of rain expected. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, so overall, Sunday will be a good day to go outside and enjoy the nice weather. Heading into next week, rain chances increase ahead of a cold front out west, with most of the rain coming on Tuesday and Wednesday. Throughout that time, temperatures will drop to seasonably cool levels. In short, the next few days will bring isolated rain chances, along with nice temperatures and some sunshine. Next week, however, will be rainy and cool.

Today: We might see a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, mostly in the mountains (although the lowlands could see a few stray showers). So if you’re heading to the east, you might see some rain. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid-80s, several degrees above-average. In short, not a bad day. High: 86.

Tonight: No rain expected tonight, and skies will be partly cloudy. Barring patchy fog, nothing crazy is expected. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-60s. In short, not a bad night. Low: 65.

Saturday: A few more showers, and even a couple of weak storms, push in during the morning hours, so if you’re heading out in the morning, you might see some rain. Barring an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s once again. High: 85.

Sunday: A beautiful afternoon expected, with no chance of rain and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will still be in the mid-80s, a few degrees above-average. Definitely go outside if you can. High: 84.

