Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 17, 2021

A nice weekend, but changes coming next week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone! And yes we’ve made it to the end of another week. It has been mostly a clear day up until this afternoon when more clouds and even some rain showers began to develop. Most of these showers are in the mountains and we don’t really expect them to become more than just showers. There won’t be much movement on them either, and will just dissipate when they lose most of their moisture and surface heating which is helping them to develop. As we head into the weekend, expect it to be a beautiful one with temperatures warmer than average, but a chance of showers on Saturday, and drier on Sunday. Next week is looking for significantly more clouds with also an increase in showers into midweek. A potent cold front is on the way which will help bring lots of showers and thunderstorms beginning on Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Temperatures will significantly drop as well after the front and we’ll only be reaching into the higher 60′s

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 65

Saturday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 85

Monday: Cloudy: High 82

