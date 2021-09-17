Morgantown car dealership is asking for the community's help after car stolen.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Owner of Auto Max says the suspect got into one of the car dealership’s vehicles on Labor Day and took off into town.

Ring footage shows someone coming out of a car happening in the early hours of September 6th.

“Unfortunately, we found out that our 2003 Jeep Wrangler silver soft top has been stolen from our dealership Auto Max,” said Social Media Marketing Manager of Auto Max Preowned Vehicles Candice Oviedo.

The dealership didn’t notice it was missing until a few days after.

“The footage shows a white male about 6 feet tall who gets out of the vehicle, fiddles around for a couple minutes, sets something on top of the vehicle and then we have out second footage showing that the vehicle is backed out of our gravel side and heads out towards town area,” said Oviedo.

The dealership put added measures in place in hopes of something like this not happening again.

“We do have a great 24-hour security system that will detect everything around our dealership, so we do hope we catch him,” said Oviedo.

The dealership tells me if you have any information about the incident…you’re asked to call the Morgantown Police Department at (304) 284-7454.

