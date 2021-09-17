Morgantown takes MoHawk Match, 5-0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and University met at Pony Lewis Field for the ever-anticipated MoHawk Match Thursday.

Morgantown dominated the gameplay with three players - James Percifield, Bernardo Pereira and Vivek Sriram - scoring the five goals.

University couldn’t get things going on offense and was held scoreless.

