Morgantown takes MoHawk Match, 5-0
Percifield, Pereira each with two goals
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown and University met at Pony Lewis Field for the ever-anticipated MoHawk Match Thursday.
Morgantown dominated the gameplay with three players - James Percifield, Bernardo Pereira and Vivek Sriram - scoring the five goals.
University couldn’t get things going on offense and was held scoreless.
