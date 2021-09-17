Advertisement

New therapies for COVID-19 patients available at Mon Health System

Officials say antibody infusions are effective against the Delta variant
Mon Health System is now offering monoclonal antibody infusions to treat COVID patients and those with compromised immune systems.
Mon Health System is now offering monoclonal antibody infusions to treat COVID patients and those with compromised immune systems.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health is taking the next step in the fight against COVID by offering the latest treatment for patients.

Staff are using a variety of new therapies including monoclonal antibody infusions.

Monoclonal antibodies are mass-produced in laboratories and are designed to recognize a specific component of the virus. These specific antibodies interfere with the virus’ ability to attach and gain entry into human cells. They give the immune system a leg up until it can mount its own response.

Mon Health Medical Center Director of Pharmacy Kathy Miller noted, “The current monoclonal antibodies prescribed through IV infusion are effective against the Delta variant. Our Infectious Disease prescribers are ensuring that the patients with the highest risk are able to receive the therapy, and we do believe it is keeping patients from requiring hospitalization.”

Patients who are considered high-risk for severe illness; people with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 with one mild or moderate symptom, who are 65 years and older; and patients between 12 and 64 can all be considered for treatment.

“We are seeing our targeted, high-risk patients respond very well to the monoclonal antibody infusions. Monoclonal antibodies reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 disease and further reduce hospitalizations and ER visits provided they are administered early,” Dr. Archana Vasudevan, Infectious Disease Physician at Mon Health said.

However, Dr. Howard J. Huang, medical director of the Houston Methodist Lung Transplant Center says this therapy can be extremely effective, but it’s not a replacement for vaccination.

