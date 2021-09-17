Police need help finding a man last seen in Harrison County

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s office needs help finding 37 year old Bruce Charles Edgell who cut off his home confinement ankle monitor.

Egell was last seen in the Salem area but is known to frequently spend time in Spelter.

Edgell has several tattoos on both arms and legs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call the police non-emergency line at 304-626-4900.

