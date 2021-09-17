Advertisement

State expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

30 West Virginia counties will see additional access locations where people can receive monoclonal antibody treatments, officials announced.
Infusion sees increase in demand in recent weeks
Infusion sees increase in demand in recent weeks(WVLT)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials on Friday announced plans to expand access to a COVID-19 treatment option.

Gov. Jim Justice and several state health leaders announced 30 West Virginia counties will see additional access locations where people can receive monoclonal antibody treatments.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created and given to patients directly with an infusion or a shot.

The treatment has the potential to lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in people who have been had symptoms for 10 days or less and are at high risk of getting more serious symptoms, health officials say.

Gen. James Hoyer said the hope is the expansion will ease the pressure on state hospitals, some of which are moving into ‘crisis’ modes of operation.

As of Friday, 922 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.

“The antibodies are not a replacement for the vaccine,” Hoyer said. “But they are a lifesaving tool.”

Justice announced a pandemic-high of 29,744 active cases, as well as 74 new deaths.

He continued to implore people to get vaccinated to stop the mounting death toll.

“We’re just going to keep lining the body bags up,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck
Do It For Babydog Round 2
Do It For Babydog prize winners announced
High school football file photo
Area high school football games canceled, postponed due to COVID
Courtesy: Bobby Bombard
WATCH: Fairmont mayor berates man over parking spot
How Fairmont city councilmembers plan to handle viral video of mayor berating man over parking...
How Fairmont city councilmembers plan to handle viral video of mayor berating man over parking dispute

Latest News

FILE
2 flown to hospital after single-vehicle crash
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 16
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Sept. 16
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Vehicle rollover in Shinnston
Car rollover entraps, injures woman