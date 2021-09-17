State expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials on Friday announced plans to expand access to a COVID-19 treatment option.

Gov. Jim Justice and several state health leaders announced 30 West Virginia counties will see additional access locations where people can receive monoclonal antibody treatments.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created and given to patients directly with an infusion or a shot.

The treatment has the potential to lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in people who have been had symptoms for 10 days or less and are at high risk of getting more serious symptoms, health officials say.

Gen. James Hoyer said the hope is the expansion will ease the pressure on state hospitals, some of which are moving into ‘crisis’ modes of operation.

As of Friday, 922 people were hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.

“The antibodies are not a replacement for the vaccine,” Hoyer said. “But they are a lifesaving tool.”

Justice announced a pandemic-high of 29,744 active cases, as well as 74 new deaths.

He continued to implore people to get vaccinated to stop the mounting death toll.

“We’re just going to keep lining the body bags up,” he said.

