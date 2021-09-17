Advertisement

WVU Medicine operating under crisis mode, as state becomes number 1 for most COVID-19 cases

90% of patients in the ICU are unvaccinated
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia is now leading the country in having the highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

West Virginia also ranked #5 for the most people hospitalized per 100,000 people as well as #9 for the highest number of deaths per 100,00 people.

There are currently 9 WVU medical hospitals across the state including the academic medical center in Morgantown, that are operating under at crisis level.

ICU beds are also full at the hospitals.

One hospital has also declared an emergency crisis situation due to the high number of people that are on oxygen.

WVU Medicine says that 90% of their COVID-19 patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

