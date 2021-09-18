5 Sports’ Julia Westerman and Casey Kay travel to Bridgeport HS
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Julia Westerman and Casey Kay traveled to Bridgeport HS this week for the Football Pregame Show.
Bridgeport’s student section was all about the hype and participated in a juniors vs. seniors watermelon eating contest.
Fairmont Senior fell to Bridgeport 35-28 after a hard fought game.
