Arrest made in N.Y. escalator assault caught on camera

An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera....
An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera. (Source: New York Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEW YORK (CNN) - An arrest has been made in an assault on a New York City escalator that was caught on camera.

The New York Police Department said they arrested 32-year-old Bradley K. Hill on Friday. He has been charged with assault and attempted assault.

Video from earlier this month shows a man kicking a woman in the chest, causing her to fall down an escalator at a subway station.

The 32-year-old victim said it was traumatizing and scary. She was left with cuts and bruises.

The woman said the man became upset when she asked him to say “excuse me” after he bumped into her.

