Clarksburg police in search of armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery occurred early Saturday morning at High Lounge on U.S. 19.
An armed robbery occurred early Saturday morning at High Lounge on U.S. 19.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Early Saturday morning, an armed robbery occurred at High Lounge on U.S. 19. Now Clarksburg Police are searching for the suspect, after he fled on foot from the scene.

Chief Mark Kiddy stated that the incident happened around 8:40 a.m. where a High Lounge employee was approached by a white male that is approximately 6′5″ and 200 pounds and was fully disguised.

The suspect did have a handgun, and during the incident, the employee did receive a gunshot wound in the leg area and has since been taken to the United Hospital Center.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or has any information is asked to call the police department at 304-626-4900 or the tip line at 304-624-1625.

