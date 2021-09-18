Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | September 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw a few showers in NCWV this morning and afternoon ahead of a cold front out west, along with highs in the low-80s. Tonight, the front will move east, leaving behind mostly clear skies. Barring any patchy fog, nothing serious will happen. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, expect a beautiful night. Tomorrow afternoon the nice weather continues, with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the seasonably warm low-80s and feeling slightly hotter, so the only thing you’ll need to do is stay hydrated. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice day. Monday will be a bit more gray, as moisture streams in from the south ahead of a system out west. As a result, skies will be mostly cloudy. We might see a few isolated showers, but they won’t produce much rain. Temperatures will be in the low-80s, so we will be seasonably warm. Overall, Monday will be a cloudy start to the week. Tuesday will bring more showers into WV, and by Wednesday, which is the first day of Astronomical Fall, the cold front pushes in and provides most of the rain showers and isolated storms. While rainfall amounts are always uncertain, we’ll likely see enough on Tuesday and Wednesday for a slick commute, so you’ll want an umbrella and some extra time on those roads. Most of the rain leaves Thursday morning. On the bright side, at least this will help lessen the precipitation deficits that we have across NCWV. After Wednesday, temperatures will fall into the upper-60s through the latter half of the week, with partly sunny skies. In short, after tomorrow, expect more Fall-like temperatures throughout the week, along with plenty of rain chances up until next weekend.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with only patchy fog in some valleys. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s. In short, it will be a calm night. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly clear, so we will see plenty of sunshine, with only a few clouds in the area and no chance of rain. Temperatures will be warm, in the low-to-mid-80s. Definitely go outside if you can. Just make sure to stay hydrated. High: 86.

Monday: Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s again, with mostly cloudy skies in the area. We might see a few isolated showers, but they won’t produce much rain. In short, expect a gray, but okay, start to the week. High: 85.

Tuesday: A few showers push into NCWV, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. More chances for rain are expected overnight. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be within range for late-September, in the upper-70s. In short, Tuesday will be dreary. High: 76.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.