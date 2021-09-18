Advertisement

Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle

Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service says NASA will likely investigate residents’ reports
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged meteor explosion in West Virginia.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Eastern Panhandle residents who contacted the Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service, something went “boom” in their morning skies.

The NWS posted to their Facebook page Friday night.

People from the Grant County area of the Eastern Panhandle and the Shenandoah County area of northern Virginia contacted them about the incident.

They posted a GOES-16 flash density product from 10:45 A.M. that shows something did flash in the area. GOES-16 imagery is primarily used for detecting lightning, but there were no thunderstorms in the areas where reports were coming from.

The NWS suspects a meteor may have exploded while falling through the atmosphere.

There is no official word on if the boom is being reviewed. According to the NWS, NASA will most likely investigate the event.

Stick with 5 News as we continue to follow this story.

