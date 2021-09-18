The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens up for the new season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opened up for their new season.

This was the second year back in business since the farm took a 22 year hiatus.

Farm owner, Patrick Ash said they expanded their whole celebration this year.

“This year we decided to plant more. We planted three more gardens. So we had seven gardens,” he explained.

In addition to planting more pumpkins, they also brought in a more diverse selection of crops.

In light of this Ash said they spent more time preparing for the season. However, he thought it was worth it.

This year the farm would be open for seven weeks Monday through Saturday. Ash said they brought in different vendors and competitions. He planned the competitions to take place over the seven weeks they were open.

Ash said one competition was to guess the weight of the pumpkin.

Ash added he was glad he could provide a place outdoors for families to visit during the pandemic.

“If you’re not comfortable being in a crowd without a mask on, wear a mask. Otherwise come on out and just have a good time. If the court yard gets too crowded. We have wide open spaces and fields you can go to for a while. Then come back when it thins out,” he said.

Ash said any news regarding the farm was posted on their Facebook page.

