Bridgeport High School Swim team holds annual car wash fundraiser

Bridgeport Swim Team Fundraiser
Bridgeport Swim Team Fundraiser(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport High School Swim Team spent a day washing cars in the high school parking lot.

This was the team’s annual fundraiser that went towards things the students would need throughout the swim season. This included transportation to swim meets and any other expense that could come up during the year.

Senior Cheyanne Rohde, said the team was very close.

“We really get along with each other and we like to have fun. Everybody is a member. If you join the team you are automatically accepted. It’s just a fun place and you don’t really get judged,” Rohde added.

She was looking forward to her senior season with her teammates.

