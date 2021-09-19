Advertisement

Bridgeport High School Theatre holds “The Stuffy Sleepover” fundraiser event

Bridgeport High School Theatre holds a unique fundraiser.
Bridgeport High School Theatre holds a unique fundraiser.
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport High School Theatre held a new fundraiser for kids and their stuffed animals.

Kids were able to bring their furry friends to the school for a night of mischief.

The theatre group put together little movies for when kids came back to pick up their stuffed animal the next day.

Junior, Morgan Sprouse was glad they chose this unique fundraiser.

“We just did voice overs with with different actors that we have. We just did voice overs for all the little voices in the storybooks we used. It was a lot of fun but it was super time consuming,” she added.

Sprouse encouraged the community to go watch their fall musical, “Seussical” the first weekend in November.

