Donald Ray Poling

Donald Ray Poling
Donald Ray Poling(Donald Ray Poling)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Donald Ray Poling, age 59 of Thornton Pike, Thornton, WV passed away Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Grafton City Hospital.He was born January 17, 1962 in Kingwood, WV a son of Bessie Alice (Pyles) Poling and the late James Wesley Poling.His wife was Lucille Mae (Williams) Poling who passed away in June 25, 2016.He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lynn Poling of Thornton and Kimberly Dawn Tasker (Edward) of Reedsville, WV; two grandchildren, Cameron Scott Poling and Hunter Ray Tasker; siblings, Alice Stewart (Kenny) of Bridgeport, Karen Myers of (Tim) of Pruntytown, James “Buck” Poling (Sandy) of Fellowsville, Charles Poling (Brenda) of Pennsboro, WV. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father and his wife, he was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Poling and his In-Laws, Robert “Pork” and Mary Williams.Don worked as a glass shaker at Superior Fibers He was a member of the Parkview Church of the Nazarene in Grafton and a member of the United Steel Workers Local Union # 8-957 of Morgantown.He was the “Team Pap” for both grandsons’ football teams; a volunteer fire fighter for the Thornton Fire Department; an avid hunter, WVU fan and Las Vages Raiders fan.The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Tuesday, September 21st from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday.Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Delligotti officiating.Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton.The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Poling family.Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

