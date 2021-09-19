BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Verna Mae Wiseman, 96, of Weston, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. She passed at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston.Verna Mae was born in Ellenboro on June 14, 1925, a daughter of the late Amel Guy Worstell and Flossie Elma Frederick Worstell.On March 20, 1944, she married Kenneth Dorsey Wiseman. Together they shared 61 years before his passing on April 11, 2005.In addition to her parents and husband, Verna Mae was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by one brother, Arza Worstell.Forever cherishing their memories of Verna Mae are four children: Carolyn Sue Griswold and husband, Gerald, Joann Marie Berry and husband, Philip, Kathryn “Lynn” Lynch and husband, Jeffrey, and Annette Lois Chambers and husband, Scott; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two siblings: Lila Lee Templin, and Carl Bryan Worstell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Over the years Verna Mae held various jobs including secretary for the Army, receptionist at Charleston General Hospital, a medical records secretary at St. Mary’s Hospital, and finally retired from Skasik’s Dry Cleaners. She loved her grandchildren dearly and treasured their cookie baking endeavors. Verna Mae also enjoyed canning and always put others before herself which illustrated her motherly instincts. She was Christian by faith and loved the Lord. Verna Mae will be missed dearly by all who knew her.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Verna Mae to the Lewis County EMS and mailed to 155 West Second St., Weston, WV, 26452.Graveside Services will be held at Lewis County Memorial Gardens located on Old Rt. 33 in Weston at 12:00 noon on Monday, September 20, 2021, with Reverend Father Douglas A. Ondeck officiating. Interment will follow.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Verna Mae Wiseman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

