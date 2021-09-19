Advertisement

West Milford Lions Club holds annual car show

West Milford Lions Club fundraiser
West Milford Lions Club fundraiser(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WEST MILFORD, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Milford Lions Club brought back their annual car show fundraiser as last year’s was canceled due to COVID-19.

Club Administrator, Bruce Clutter said the funds from the show were used to fund some of their community programs.

Every year the club provided scholarships to seniors from South Harrison High School

Clutter added due to the cancelation of some of their regular programs. They were able to give more to the students.

“Last year we were able to provide four of those and we normally only have two. But our fundraisers that we were able to do were successful,” he said.

Clutter was glad they were able to bring some of the community together.

