2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene following the Monday morning shooting.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

