Advertisement

CDC: 46% of children 12 to 17 now fully vaccinated for COVID

By CNN
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Almost half of the adolescents in the United States are fully vaccinated.

The information is in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data analyzed by CNN.

About 46% of all 12- to 17-year-olds have gotten the shot, an increase from earlier this month.

The CDC says more than 14 million adolescents have completed at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

The news comes at a time when parents are receiving encouraging news for younger children.

Pfizer says the latest trial of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 shows it is safe and generates a “robust” antibody response.

The company says it plans to submit its information to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization soon.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Opening day at The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell in Bridgeport.
The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens up for the new season
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus

Latest News

knitting free spirit fibers
North Central Weekly View: All things yarn for the fall
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines
Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, 22, disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend. FBI...
Search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend suspended in Florida nature preserve
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies