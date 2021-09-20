Advertisement

Elkins issues reminder after complaints of ATVs in city limits

Elkins City Hall
Elkins City Hall(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Elkins on Monday issued a reminder that it is illegal to ride ATVs inside city limits.

The reminder comes after city officials received complaints from residents about increased ATV use.

ATV use is not allowed on city streets, but is allowed on private property.

“There may be some confusion because of a recent change in state code,” the city said in a statement. “As enacted by the West Virginia legislature earlier this year, it is now legal to ride registered, inspected, “street-legal” ATVs (1) on certain state rights-of-way outside of city limits and (2) in cities that have incorporated these changes into their own laws. Elkins has not changed its laws forbidding ATV use inside city limits, so doing so remains illegal here.”

City officials say police cannot issue citations based on citizen reports of illegal ATV use alone, adding that photo or video evidence would make it easier for an officer to write a ticket.

