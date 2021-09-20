James Osborn Gilles, 91 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born August 10, 1930 to the late Ora M. and Mabel Ura Cutlip Gilles and was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a former maintenance worker for a machine shop in Michigan and was a member of the Odd Fellows and the Jumbo Community Church.

Jim is survived by his son William “Bill” Gilles of Three Rivers, MI; sister Nellie Rice of Grafton, OH; brother-in-law Lonnie Cogar of Webster Springs; companion Darlene McCoy; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob Gilles and William Gilles and sisters Maxine Cogar, Irene Hines, and Betty Ware.

Funeral Services to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastors David Chapman, Butch Rose, and Tedd Cogar officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Laurel Fork, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

