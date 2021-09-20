Advertisement

James Osborn Gilles

James Osborn Gilles
James Osborn Gilles(James Osborn Gilles)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

James Osborn Gilles, 91 of Webster Springs, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born August 10, 1930 to the late Ora M. and Mabel Ura Cutlip Gilles and was a United States Navy Veteran.

He was a former maintenance worker for a machine shop in Michigan and was a member of the Odd Fellows and the Jumbo Community Church.

Jim is survived by his son William “Bill” Gilles of Three Rivers, MI; sister Nellie Rice of Grafton, OH; brother-in-law Lonnie Cogar of Webster Springs; companion Darlene McCoy; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends who will mourn his passing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Bob Gilles and William Gilles and sisters Maxine Cogar, Irene Hines, and Betty Ware.

Funeral Services to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastors David Chapman, Butch Rose, and Tedd Cogar officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Cogar Cemetery, Laurel Fork, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.

Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gilles family.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle

Latest News

Tristan Paul Mitchell
Tristan Paul Mitchell
Leo Eugene Cottrell
Leo Eugene Cottrell
Viola Ann Biddle Rogers
Viola Ann Biddle Rogers
June Bernice Powell
June Bernice Powell