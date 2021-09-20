Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | September 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was summer-like, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-80s. This was thanks to a high-pressure system, which kept our area dry. Now, it’s moving east, and a disturbance out west will bring plenty of clouds into WV this morning and afternoon. This afternoon, temperatures will still be in the low-80s, a few degrees above-average. But we don’t expect much sunshine, with mostly cloudy skies. We should stay dry for the day, with only a small chance of an isolated shower. Tonight, we’ll still stay dry, barring the chance of an isolated shower. Skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, today will be a gray start to the week. Tomorrow, rain chances increase, as the disturbance moves in, ahead of a cold front out west. We’ll likely see a few showers pushing into NCWV during the afternoon and evening hours, although we won’t see much rain, less than 0.25 inches at most. Temperatures will also be more seasonable, in the mid-70s. Overall, tomorrow will be a bit of a gray day. Then on Wednesday, the cold front pushes in and brings plenty of rain showers and even a few rolls of thunder. These rain showers stick around for most of the day, with most of the rain coming during the afternoon and evening hours, so this will be an all-day event. While rainfall amounts are uncertain, we’ll likely see enough for a slick commute, so make sure to grab an umbrella and give yourself extra time on those roads. Rain chances continue into Thursday morning, when the system leaves and takes the rain with it. After Wednesday, temperatures will be well below-average, hovering in the low-60s on Thursday before warming up to the upper-60s next weekend. Skies will be partly sunny during that time as well. In short, the first half of this week will be cloudy with plenty of rain chances, and the latter half of this week will bring Fall-like conditions and better conditions.

Today: Another seasonably warm day, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds building as we head into the evening hours. We don’t expect any rain in the afternoon. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. High: 83.

Tonight: We’ll still see mostly calm conditions tonight, with mostly cloudy skies in the area. We could see a few isolated showers in the area, but we won’t see much rain from them. Temperatures will be in the warm low-to-mid-60s. Low: 65.

Tuesday: Skies will be cloudy, and we’ll likely see a few showers pushing into NCWV. Most of these showers will be light, so we won’t see much rain. Still, don’t be surprised if you see some raindrops during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the seasonable upper-70s. Overnight, rain chances increase ahead of the system out west. High: 77.

Wednesday: Plenty more rain pushing into NCWV throughout the day, with most of the rain coming during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts are uncertain, but generally, we’ll see enough for slick road conditions, so keep those umbrellas near you and give yourself extra time on those roads. Rain showers will stick around overnight as well. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers in WV. High: 73.

