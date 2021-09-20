June Bernice Powell, 85, of Fairmont, WV, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by the love and care of her family on Friday, September 17, 2021. June was born on May 12, 1936, in Webster Springs to the late Leslie William and Virgie May Cochran. She was a dedicated nurse for many years and was happily married to her husband Roy Powell until his passing. June loved bingo, singing karaoke, sewing, and spending as much time as she could with friends and family. June is survived by her daughter, Penelope Rose, her grandchildren Christal Reed and her husband Charles, Jamie Toland and her husband Jeremy, Justin Palmer, Abigail Hamilton and her husband Sam, Ashley Wilson and her husband David, and Rick Koch and his companion Sonya Hardesty. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Mackensy Osborne, Jarrett Reed, Trey Toland, Olivia Toland, Shaelyn, Reagan, and Novah Wilson, Laney Hamilton, and her great-great grandchildren Cali and Luka Osborne. Along with her parents and husband, June is joined in heaven by her son Robert James Rose Jr., her brothers Waldo and Bobbie, her sister Jean, and her granddaughter Lindsey Jennell Rose. June will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont WV 26554, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, September 24, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.carpenterandford.com

