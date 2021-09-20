Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | September 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Monday Everyone! Just a little bit of fog around this morning, but we started out relatively sunny before more clouds began to push into our area. We are currently under a southerly flow which means that all of the influences for our heat and moisture are coming up from the Gulf of Mexico; warmer than average and a little heaviness in the air because of the increasing humidity. These are also the ingredients that will help to amplify our next weather maker coming in from the west. An organized cold front is pushing in from the west, and it will have all of these warmer temperatures and moisture in the air to help form significant showers and thunderstorms. Starting Tuesday night, we should start to see isolated showers developing in our area. Then on Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be our daylong weather pattern. Some of these thunderstorms could be strong, producing gusty winds and also heavy downpours. One of our forecast models is predicting that in the 48 hour period from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon, we could on average over 2″ across most of our area, with some areas in our southern counties receiving over 3″. Of course with this large amount of rain, expect to see a flood threat developing. After the front moves through, we’ll see a big drop in temperature. All the way into the weekend we can expect to see temperatures well below average.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low: 64

Tuesday: PM showers: High 80

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 75

Thursday: AM showers: High 64

