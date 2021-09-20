Advertisement

Most private insurance plans won’t waive COVID-19 cost-sharing, survey says

The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays,...
The majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays, according to a survey from late August. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Many coronavirus patients recovering from long hospital stays are surprised to find that the days of full COVID-19 coverage are over.

While most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing for COVID-19 care in 2020, that is no longer the case in 2021.

Now, COVID-19 patients are getting sticker shock after seeing the kind of significant hospital bills typically associated with major health crises like cancer.

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey from late August found that “across the two largest health plans in each state and D.C.,” 72% of the health insurance plans were no longer waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 treatment.

That means the majority of COVID-19 patients are now responsible for their full deductibles and co-pays.

The survey indicates the trend is likely to continue, with patients taking on more and more of their treatment costs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Opening day at The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell in Bridgeport.
The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens up for the new season
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus

Latest News

At least six people have been killed and dozens injured in a university shooting in Perm, Russia.
Scene of Russian university shooting (no sound)
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter
President Joe Biden welcomed world leaders to a virtual climate summit on Friday. Under a plan...
Biden launches response to health harms from extreme heat