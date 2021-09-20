Advertisement

Officer catches baby thrown from 2nd floor balcony

Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor...
Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor balcony of a New Jersey building. The infant was not physically harmed.(Source: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office via CNN)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (Gray News) - A police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a 1-month-old baby who was thrown from the second floor balcony of a New Jersey building.

Police responded to an incident Saturday morning in Jersey City, New Jersey, where an unidentified man was threatening a 1-month-old baby, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers set up a perimeter to negotiate with the man, but he ended up throwing the baby from the second story of the building, Mayor Steven Fulop wrote on Instagram.

Officials say Officer Eduardo Matute safely caught the baby, who was not injured during the incident. CNN reports the infant was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was later discharged.

Photos shared on social media by Fulop and the prosecutor’s office show Matute smiling as he cradles the baby at the hospital.

“Feeling grateful for the efforts of the Jersey City Police Officers who performed heroically today to keep this baby safe,” wrote the prosecutor’s office on Twitter.

Photos shared on social media show Matute smiling as he cradles the baby at the hospital.
Photos shared on social media show Matute smiling as he cradles the baby at the hospital.(Source: Twitter/@JerseyCity via CNN)

The prosecutor’s office also acknowledged the “actions & bravery” of Officer Joseph Casey, the negotiator and first responding officer, and Capt. Michael McKerry, the incident commander.

The man accused of throwing the baby was arrested. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a city spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Opening day at The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell in Bridgeport.
The Pumpkin Farm at Saltwell opens up for the new season
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle
A UPS driver allegedly illegally passed an Indiana school bus, coming within inches of hitting...
Caught on camera: UPS driver nearly hits kids getting off school bus

Latest News

Authorities are continuing to look for Brian Laundrie following the apparent discovery of his...
Body found in search for Gabby Petito; fiancé still missing
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
Anmoore Halloween
Town of Anmoore announces Trunk-or-Treat event
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Human remains 'consistent' with Gabby Petito found during search