Paramedics in critical need across the state

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - With covid proving to push medical systems to the limit, the most short-staffed positions in this chain of care are paramedics.

“There’s been a shortage of ems personnel here within the state for several years,” said instructor for the West Virginia Public Service Training Mike Freeman.

Freeman says the pandemic has accentuated the issue, particularly in certain areas.

“Especially the more outlying areas and more rural areas are really struggling to get enough people to cover the shifts,” said Freeman.

Officials from the ems advisory council say ems personnel is down about 3,500 providers from 10 years ago.

But Freeman’s program is helping fill the gap.

It offers cost effective training solutions for public and private sector needs.

Online classes have already started in Harrison and Randolph counties.

“...and we’re currently trying to get one started in kingwood, we don’t have enough interest up there yet to get that one started so there’s still time to get in to the one in kingwood if somebody wants to get in it,” said Freeman.

Freeman and other certified instructors travel to different counties offering affordable classes to help people earn certifications.

“West Virginia public service training is working in cooperation with jobs and hope. Jobs and hope is paying for the testing and paying for all their books and other fees. The only thing we ask is for the student to pay for the $300 in tuition,” said Freeman.

To learn more about the qualifications and sign up, you can click here or call 304-326-7581.

