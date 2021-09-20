Advertisement

Police: 2 people wounded in shooting at Virginia high school

Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.
Both victims were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was shot in the face and the other in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details.

The suspect was not in custody.

Drew said evidence was recovered on school grounds.

The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs
Governor Justice: “We’ll just keep piling up the body bags,” state reaches new pandemic highs

Latest News

Pfizer says it's planning to submit new data to the FDA on its vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11.
Pfizer releases new data on vaccine for kids
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero sentenced to 25 years on terror charges
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on a Mississippi abortion restriction Dec. 1.
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case oral arguments Dec. 1
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river