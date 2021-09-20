Police investigating after fishermen find body in river

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in the Monongahela River.

Morgantown police say fishermen reported finding the body around 5 p.m. Friday.

The body was identified as 23-ear-old Jeffrey Uphold of Bruceton Mills.

Uphold’s family had reported him missing earlier this month.

Uphold’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.

Detectives from the Morgantown Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.

