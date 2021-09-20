State COVID cases drop significantly over weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped significantly over the weekend, state officials said Monday.

As of Monday morning, there were 21,490 active cases; down more than 8,200 (27.8%) cases from Friday.

Gov. Jim Justice said it’s the first significant decline in two-and-a-half months.

“We just drifted down over the weekend. It is showing us every sign that we’re passing the peak of this surge,” Justice said. “We’re not through this yet. But nevertheless, we’ll take it.”

The number of hospitalizations also dipped slightly from a peak of 957 on Sunday to 955 on Monday.

The number of people on ventilators also dropped by four, while the number of people in ICU care rose to a new record high of 292.

