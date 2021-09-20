Advertisement

State COVID cases drop significantly over weekend

As of Monday morning, there were 21,490 active cases; down more than 8,200 (27.8%) cases from Friday.
WV COVID
WV COVID(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The number of active COVID-19 cases dropped significantly over the weekend, state officials said Monday.

Gov. Jim Justice said it’s the first significant decline in two-and-a-half months.

“We just drifted down over the weekend. It is showing us every sign that we’re passing the peak of this surge,” Justice said. “We’re not through this yet. But nevertheless, we’ll take it.”

The number of hospitalizations also dipped slightly from a peak of 957 on Sunday to 955 on Monday.

The number of people on ventilators also dropped by four, while the number of people in ICU care rose to a new record high of 292.

