Town of Anmoore announces Trunk-or-Treat event

Time to get ready for Halloween in Anmoore
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Anmoore has announced when they will be holding this years trunk-or-treat event.
Trunk-or-treating will take place on Saturday, October 30.
Set up for the event will start at 2PM and trick-or-treating will start at 3PM.
To register to set up a booth, just visit the town of Anmoore on Facebook and fill out the application.
Make sure to bring it to the municipal building by October 28 by 4 PM.
