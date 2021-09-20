Advertisement

Town of Anmoore announces Trunk-or-Treat event

Time to get ready for Halloween in Anmoore
Anmoore Halloween
Anmoore Halloween(WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Sep. 20, 2021
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The town of Anmoore has announced when they will be holding this years trunk-or-treat event.

Trunk-or-treating will take place on Saturday, October 30.

Set up for the event will start at 2PM and trick-or-treating will start at 3PM.

To register to set up a booth, just visit the town of Anmoore on Facebook and fill out the application.

Make sure to bring it to the municipal building by October 28 by 4 PM.

