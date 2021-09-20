Tristan Paul Mitchell, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 17, 1988, in Fairmont; the son of Leilani (Morgan) Allen and the late Shaun Anthony Moody, and his stepfather, Troy Allen.

In addition to his mother, Tristan is survived by his children, Jayden Anaya Marie Mitchell, Jeremiah Amaury Mitchell (Natalie) of Martinsburg, and A’Ziah Kade Mitchell (Chante) of Hagerstown, MD; his paternal grandmother, Charlotte Louise Moody; his maternal grandmother, Sarah Ellen Renner; his brothers, Regginald DeVante Luv Moody of Morgantown, Shaun Smith of Fairmont, and Zachary Guzzi of Clarksburg; his sisters, Alexa Marie Mitchell of Hagerstown, MD, Shauneca DiRae Moody of Hagerstown, MD, and Kenzi Marie Pitzer of Parsons; his aunts, Tara Morgan of Morgantown, and Kandy Pudsell of Barrackville; his uncle, Kenny Renner of Fairmont; his cousins, Montel, Greg, and Danika; several other uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Tristan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Paul Morgan and Reginald Brown; his great grandmother, Rose Lee Moody.

Tristan was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and singing, especially singing country music. Tristan could light up a room with just a smile. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Troy Allen and Minister Charlotte Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs. Donations may also be made to Tristan’s family, to be saved for his children. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

