Advertisement

Tristan Paul Mitchell

Tristan Paul Mitchell
Tristan Paul Mitchell(Tristan Paul Mitchell)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tristan Paul Mitchell, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 17, 1988, in Fairmont; the son of Leilani (Morgan) Allen and the late Shaun Anthony Moody, and his stepfather, Troy Allen.

In addition to his mother, Tristan is survived by his children, Jayden Anaya Marie Mitchell, Jeremiah Amaury Mitchell (Natalie) of Martinsburg, and A’Ziah Kade Mitchell (Chante) of Hagerstown, MD; his paternal grandmother, Charlotte Louise Moody; his maternal grandmother, Sarah Ellen Renner; his brothers, Regginald DeVante Luv Moody of Morgantown, Shaun Smith of Fairmont, and Zachary Guzzi of Clarksburg; his sisters, Alexa Marie Mitchell of Hagerstown, MD, Shauneca DiRae Moody of Hagerstown, MD, and Kenzi Marie Pitzer of Parsons; his aunts, Tara Morgan of Morgantown, and Kandy Pudsell of Barrackville; his uncle, Kenny Renner of Fairmont; his cousins, Montel, Greg, and Danika; several other uncle, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his father, Tristan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, William Paul Morgan and Reginald Brown; his great grandmother, Rose Lee Moody.

Tristan was a carpenter by trade. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and singing, especially singing country music. Tristan could light up a room with just a smile. He never met a stranger and would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.

Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Troy Allen and Minister Charlotte Moody officiating. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to help offset funeral costs. Donations may also be made to Tristan’s family, to be saved for his children. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Since the beginning of January there have been 11 homicides in Roanoke city.
Police investigating after fishermen find body in river
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
WV car
West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car
The Pittsburgh Division of the National Weather Service is looking into reports of an alleged...
Meteor may have exploded above the Eastern Panhandle

Latest News

James Osborn Gilles
James Osborn Gilles
Leo Eugene Cottrell
Leo Eugene Cottrell
Viola Ann Biddle Rogers
Viola Ann Biddle Rogers
June Bernice Powell
June Bernice Powell