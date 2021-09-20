Viola Ann Biddle Rogers, 86, of Fairmont, WV, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by the love and care of her family. Viola was born in Fairmont on May 21, 1935, to the late Claude Ernest Biddle and Gladys A. Vandegrift Biddle. She graduated from East Fairmont High School, where she met the love of her life, Ray R. Rogers. They were happily married for 64 years until his passing in 2017. Viola worked for Westinghouse and North American Philips for 29 years. She was a hard worker, a wonderful mother, grandmother, and caregiver. She started her caregiving as the eldest of three sisters, helping her parents as they worked, then following that, raising her children, then her grandchildren and great grandchildren from time to time. She took pride in her home and enjoyed watching her favorite hummingbirds visit the feeder daily. Viola loved to read, often going through 400 pages within a day or two. She rooted for the WVU football and basketball teams and never lost her faith in her favorite players. She was a devoted member of Meadowdale United Methodist Church H&H Chapel. In her early years, she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for the teenagers of the church and in her later years, volunteering for the Willing Workers. Of all her accomplishments and passions, Viola loved her family the most. She will be dearly missed by them, along with all who knew her. Viola is survived by her two daughters, Cindy Merrill and her husband John, and Crystal Gearhart and her husband Terry, her grandchildren Courtney Merrill, Connor Hedrick, Carlee Hedrick, and Kaitlin Robinson and her husband Josh, and Ryan Merrill, Courtney Brough and her husband Bryan, Turner Brough, and Weston Brough, Jeffrey Gearhart and his fiancé Sydney, Cameron Gearhart. She is also survived by her sister Aretta Kisner and her husband Rex, sister-in-law Patti Rogers, and several neices and nephews. Along with her husband Ray and her parents, Viola is reunited in heaven with her sister Sandra Garlow and her husband Charles, her in-laws Worley and Virgie Rogers, brothers and sisters-in-law Bill Rogers, J.R. and Doris Harsh, and Marge and Pete Gordy. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, WV 26554, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. A graveside service will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Due to safety concerns, those who prefer are welcome to attend the graveside service only, to celebrate the life of Viola. Condolences and memories may be shared with Viola’s family at www.carpenterandford.com

