West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car

MARTAINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Martinsburg native is getting ready to show off his West Virginia heritage with a new custom made race car.

Christian Rose Racing LLC has teamed up with the West Virginia Department of Tourism to bring the country roads to the race track out West this season.

He will be debuting his new car in Las Vegas on September 23 at 7 PM.

WV race car (WDTV)

