West Virginia native showing off state pride in new custom race car

Country roads are coming to the race track
WV car
WV car(Orion Strategies | WDTV)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARTAINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Martinsburg native is getting ready to show off his West Virginia heritage with a new custom made race car.

Christian Rose Racing LLC has teamed up with the West Virginia Department of Tourism to bring the country roads to the race track out West this season.

He will be debuting his new car in Las Vegas on September 23 at 7 PM.

WV race car
WV race car(WDTV)

