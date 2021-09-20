WV launches initiative to aid overburdened hospitals

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice on Monday announced a new initiative aimed at helping West Virginia’s hospitals make it through the current peak of COVID-19.

The “Saving our Care” plan will provide staffing assistance and financial help to hospitals and long-term care facilities like nursing homes and assisted living facilities to keep workforce levels up.

The program will also provide financial assistance to hospitals that have to defer elective procedures.

”Our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun to the point where, if we don’t act right now, we could awaken to a situation where we’re basically rationing care,” Justice said. “Now we’re not there right at this moment. But we should all realize that we are now at a point in time where we are reaching a crisis.”

”As we approach and pass the peak of this surge, our hospitals are being taxed to the limit,” Justice said. “If they need to start eliminating elective surgeries, and we do nothing, that would really destroy the economics of our hospitals.”

The initiative will also include 24/7 monitoring and communication with hospital leaders, including a statewide monitoring system for all hospitals and long-term care facilities.

”We’ve got the dollars available,” Justice said. “And if we get to the point where we have exhausted those dollars, we’ll surely call the Legislature back in and get approval to do even more.”

Justice said he hopes the program will only be in place for the next few weeks, as the state saw a significant decrease in active cases since the end of last week.

